Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland for their latest arms deliveries in his daily video message on Saturday evening. At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia. And the Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina donated her prize money to the children in her home country on Saturday after her WTA title in Strasbourg, France. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.

