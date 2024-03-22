Ask alongThere are cases of whooping cough and a measles outbreak in the Netherlands. This leads to concerns. That is why youth doctor Kelli Tiggelman and health editor Ellen van Gaalen answer your questions live about measles, whooping cough and vaccinations. Email us or submit your question in the comments at the bottom of this live blog. We try to answer all questions.
Editorial Health
Latest update:
11:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #question #answered #immediately #experts #measles #whooping #cough #vaccinations
Leave a Reply