Concerns about heart problems for top athletes after corona infection: ‘Vigilance is advised’

About four percent of top athletes are left with heart problems after a corona infection. Research by the Dutch sports cardiologist Harald Jorstad of Amsterdam UMC has shown this. The doctor therefore has compelling advice for, among other things, football players in the honorary and first division, under which the vaccination rate is only 75 percent according to research by the VVCS. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent heart damage.”