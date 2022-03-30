Russia has decided to drastically withdraw its troops at Kiev and Chernihiv. This was announced by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksander Fomin following the negotiations in Turkey today. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, like the Americans, wants to see deeds before he believes the Russian words. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

