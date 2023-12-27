The Darts World Cup has been on hold for the past three days due to Christmas, but today darts will be thrown again Ally Pally. The first games of the third round are on the program. Scott Williams and Dave Chisnall already qualified for the eighth finals this afternoon. The Dutchman Jeffrey de Graaf, who plays for Sweden, will soon close the afternoon session against single world champion Rob Cross. Follow the developments below in our live blog.