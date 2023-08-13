The American cyclist Chloe Dygert will not appear at the start of the road race at the cycling world championships in Scotland on Sunday. The Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma also fits for the road race.

The 26-year-old Dygert, who on Thursday – while she was ill – until world time trial champion crowned, is still not refurbished. Niewiadoma, 28, also fits for medical reasons. The Polish, who finished third in the last Tour de France, explained on social media that she had been feeling herself in the last two days ‘not 100 percent’ felt. She is struggling with a respiratory infection.