Jeffrey Hoogland caused the first Dutch disappointment on the third day of the World Cycling Championships in Scotland. The track cyclist, who has been a regular on the podium of the sprint tournament in recent years, was surprisingly eliminated in the first round this afternoon. Top favorite Harrie Lavreysen made it, albeit barely. Follow all the highlights of the ‘Super World Cup’ in and around Glasgow below and in our live blog.

