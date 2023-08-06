Harrie Lavreysen is one step closer to a fifth consecutive world sprint title. In Glasgow he smoothly qualified for the semi-finals. Among the women, Hetty van de Wouw impressively reached the final of the keirin, which will be held later tonight. Follow the fourth day of the track program below. Follow the World Cup on the road in this live blog!
Earlier in the day it was a repeat of last year’s World Cup final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for Harrie Lavreysen. Then the Brabant player defeated the Australian Matthew Richardson in two heats and that was also the case today. Richardson could barely match Lavreysen, also the Olympic champion, at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. The four-time reigning world champion will be back in action against Jack Carlin tomorrow afternoon from 1.21 pm (Dutch time). The Scot took bronze at the Tokyo Games and previously finished second at the 2018 World Cup in Apeldoorn.
Today’s program (which is approx. half an hour late)
• 7.34 pm: elimination race (v) – with Maike van der Duin
• 8.01 pm: pursuit (m), final
• 8.16 pm: omnium (m), elimination course – with Vincent Hoppezak
• 8.57 pm: keirin (v), final – with Hetty van de Wouw
• 9.12 pm: omnium (m), points race – with Vincent Hoppezak
20:04
Hoppezak sinks at omnium, Portuguese dominates
On the omnium dominates Iuri Leitao provisional. The Portuguese won both the first part (the scratch) and the second part (the tempo race). Vincent Hoppezak became on the scratch a good fourthbut during the tempo race the 24-year-old Dutchman hardly got involved. He came eighth.
LAter on the Scottish Sunday evening there are also the waste rate and the decisive one points race on the program!
19:41
Van de Wouw to final keirin, Van der Peet misses the beat
Hetty van de Wouw has the final of the keirin reaches. In her semi-final she started first, then stayed in the wheel of Mathilde Gros and raced to the final. Medal opportunities for the Netherlands tonight!
Stephanie van der Peet failed to reach the final. The winner of the last World Cup bronze finished fifth in the other semi-final. The Dutch was stuck behind a competitor for a long time, so she started too late.
15:28
With that comes one right away end of the afternoon program. Around the clock 19:00 here we are back with the semifinals on the keirin, with in it Steffie van der Peet and Hetty van de Wouw. Also Vincent Hoppezak goes up tonight medal hunt at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. I’d love to see you then!
15:20
Hoppezak provisionally fourth on omnium
Vincent Hoppezak the first part of the omnium has come through well. On the scratch became the 24-year-old Dutchman fourth. Iuri Leitao from Portugal was the winner after a well-timed attack, behind them Hoppezak had to acknowledge his superior in the sprint in Oliver Wood (Great Britain) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany).
Tonight it is at 7:22 pm (Dutch time) time for the tempo racelater on the Scottish Sunday are also the elimination race and the decisive points race on the program! Sit for the national champion a medal in the omnium?
14:17
Lavreysen to semi-finals
Harry Lavreysen also clears in the second game effortlessly off with Matthew Richardson! Where he had it even more difficult yesterday, the world champion of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 no problems today. That means that the Brabander can lean back and can live towards the semi-finals, tomorrow at 1:21 p.m (Dutch time).
13:28
Lavreysen wins first game
Harrie Lavreysen has come to 1-0 against Matthew Richardson. In a repeat of last year’s World Cup final, the reigning world champion now has an advantage against the Australian. Soon the second part!
12:57
No problems for Van de Wouw and Van der Peet
Steffie van der Peet qualifies for the semi-finals on the keirin! The winner of the last World Cup bronze comes in the first heat second crossed the line, where a place in the first four was enough! Only reigning world champion Lea Friedrich was faster than the Hague. What does Hetty van de Wouw?
Well, she place too! Also neat as second, right behind the Colombian Martha Bayona. That is, we tonight from 7:13 p.m (Dutch time) have two compatriots in the semifinals on the keirin! Also nice: they sit then not in the same race.
12:50
Ganna vs Bigham
They are beasts! Filippo Ganna and Dan Bigham will compete for gold in the sprint tonight. The way is now clear for the wives of the keirin!
12:47
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog! In the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome there is plenty of cycling again today and we will keep you informed of all developments here. It won’t be long before Steffie van der Peet and Hetty van de Wouw start their quarterfinals on the keirin! In just over an hour it will be time for that Harry Lavreysen in the sprint tournament, so plenty to look forward to!
