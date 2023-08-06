15:20



Hoppezak provisionally fourth on omnium

Vincent Hoppezak the first part of the omnium has come through well. On the scratch became the 24-year-old Dutchman fourth. Iuri Leitao from Portugal was the winner after a well-timed attack, behind them Hoppezak had to acknowledge his superior in the sprint in Oliver Wood (Great Britain) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany).

Tonight it is at 7:22 pm (Dutch time) time for the tempo racelater on the Scottish Sunday are also the elimination race and the decisive points race on the program! Sit for the national champion a medal in the omnium?