On September 1, 1985, exactly 38 years ago next month, the Netherlands won the most important rainbow jersey in cycling for the last time. Joop Zoetemelk was crowned world champion in Siavera del Montello. Will there finally be a successor in Glasgow this year? Will favorite Mathieu van der Poel rectify last year’s ‘hotel gate’? Follow the World Cup road race in Scotland in our live blog.

