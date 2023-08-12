At the World Mountain Bike Championships, Mathieu van der Poel, Puck Pieterse and Anne Tauber, three Dutchmen will compete in the cross-country race. The women start at 12:30 pm, while the men leave at 4:30 pm. Van der Poel and Pieterse are among the contenders in Scotland. Will they conquer the rainbow jersey today? Follow the developments below via our live blog.

