The last day of the World Cycling Championships has arrived for track cycling. On the final day there are still a lot of disciplines on the program, where the necessary medals can be earned. Furthermore, the time trial on the road for the male U21s is also on the program with Dutch input. Follow the developments in Glasgow via our live blog below.
Dutch people in action on the road
• 3:30 pm | time trial promises (m) | with Loe van Belle and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk
Dutchmen in action on the track
• 6:38 pm | omnium (v), scratch | with Mike van der Duin
• 7:01 pm | keirin (m), quarterfinal | with Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Tijmen van Loon
• 7:19 pm | omnium (v), tempo | with Mike van der Duin
• 7:41 pm | keirin (m), semifinal | possibly with Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Tijmen van Loon
• 7:58 pm | omnium (v), elimination | with Mike van der Duin
• 8:15 p.m | points rate (m) | with Yoeri Hawk
• 9:11 pm | keirin (m), final | possibly with Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Tijmen van Loon
• 9:21 pm | omnium (v) | points race – with Maike van der Duin
