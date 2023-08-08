The Dutch team finished seventh in the mixed relay at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow. This is a team time trial in which first three men and then three women complete a course of more than 20 kilometers.

The gold was for the cyclists of Switzerland, who successfully defended the world title on this part from 2022. They were 7 seconds ahead of France with a time of 54.16 minutes despite a fall by Marlen Reusser. Germany took the bronze.

Tim van Dijke, Jos van Emden, Daan Hoole, Loes Adegeest, Riejanne Markus and Shirin van Anrooij took action on behalf of the Netherlands. Van Dijke replaced his brother Mick, who had crashed in the road race on Sunday. Markus was used at the last minute because Lorena Wiebes was not fit. Hoole crashed in the men’s race, just like on Sunday during the road race. Markus had to let Adegeest and Van Anrooij go in the second part. They crossed the finish line in 55.59 minutes. “It was a bit of a switch. I was the only option to replace her. I couldn’t leave the team behind”, said Markus who, after the men had set the fifth split, went on the road with Adegeest and Van Anrooij. After about ten kilometers she dropped out. “That was agreed upon. If you haven’t explored the course, it’s not easy to ride full.”

Hoole wants revenge in time trial

Hoole had already fallen, taking risks was not an option for Markus. “It’s kind of crazy, driving like that. I think it’s a really nice part. I would have preferred to be here with 110 percent focus, but that was not possible today. I focused everything on the individual time trial. I didn’t want to take a risk.” Hoole was upset about his fall, the second to the one in the road race. “It was a stupid mistake. I didn’t get out of the corner well before, so I didn’t cut the next one sharp enough and ended up in the fences. Too bad, I felt good and there was still a part where you could make a bit of a difference,” said the Lidl-Trek rider, who will ride the men’s individual time trial on Friday. ,,So far this World Cup is not very positive. I hope to make up for that on Friday.”

Jeffrey Highland

Jeffrey Hoogland qualified with the best time of all participants for the final on the kilometer time trial. The defending champion came on the track of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome to a time of 57.971 seconds. This made him only slightly less fast than his own world record at sea level: 57.813, set earlier this year during the European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. Roy van den Berg failed to qualify for tonight's final.

Dutch in action:

• 6:25 pm | Men elite kilometer time trial final | With Jeffrey Highland

• 7:04 pm | Men’s elite keirin first round | With Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen (resit at 20.19)

• 7:42 pm | Women’s elite points race | With Marit Raaymakers

• 8:44 pm | Men’s elite madison | With Jan-Willem van Schip & Yoeri Havik



view important updates 16:58

Orange in 7th place, Switzerland world champion The Netherlands is seventh in the mixed relay in Glasgow. Daan Hoole, who also fell, Tim van Dijke, Jos van Emden, Loes Adegeest, Shirin van Anrooij and Riejanne Markus played no significant role in the battle for the medals. The gold went to Switzerland, ahead of France (silver) and Germany (bronze). 4:49 pm

The women are in! After entering Loes Adegeest, Shirin van Anrooij and Riejanne Markus, the Orange is fifth behind France, Germany, Great Britain and Australia. 16:17

The two Dutch men (Tim van Dijke and Jos van Emden) finish just under eighteen seconds behind France, now more than twenty kilometers ahead of the women. Men’s teams arrived after fourteen Orange still second in 26.16.87, just under 18 seconds slower than the French men. 16:10

Get down! ah, Dan Hoole drives in the closing kilometers at a bend in the gates. That is a sensitive blow for the Dutch riders on the mixed-relay, a mixed team time trial. Tim van Dijke, who replaces his brother Mick who fell in the road race on Sunday, and Jos van Emden drive through. After the men come the women Loes Adegeest, Shirin van Anrooij and Riejanne Markus (replacement of the not entirely fit Lorena Wiebes) still in action. France has the fastest time in Glasgow after 40.3 km: 54.23.28. 15:54

Hoogland to final kilometer time trial Jeffrey Hoogland has qualified for the final of the kilometer time trial at the World Championship track cycling with the best time of all participants. The defending champion came on the track of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome to a time of 57.971 seconds. This made him only slightly less fast than his own world record at sea level: 57.813, set earlier this year during the European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. See also Legislation | Lintilä and Tuppurainen say that the ministers did not know about the Uniper deal in advance - according to an interview given by an official in 2017, this is not true The Australian Matthew Glaetzer was good for the second fastest time, more than half a second slower than Hoogland, who already has gold in the team sprint. Roy van den Berg took part in a one-kilometer time trial at a World Cup for the first time. The ‘starter’ of the team sprinters was good for the second fastest first lap (18.109, Hoogland: 17.527). Now Van den Berg had to complete four laps instead of one. His final time of 1.00.530 was not enough for a place in the top eight and qualification: thirteenth. 15:08

Hoogland and Van den Berg in action It is now a little after three o’clock and that means that the qualification for the kilometer time trial in the men’s elite has started. Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg are trying to qualify for the final, which will take place tonight at 6:25 pm. 15:04

First countries have started team time trial The first countries have now amply started the mixed team time trial. Ukraine, China, Spain, Poland, America and Austria, among others, are currently driving around Glasgow. The Dutch have to be patient for a while. She’s about 3:48 pm off. 14:01

Downer for the Netherlands: no Lorena Wiebes after all Lorena Wiebes will not participate in the mixed relay team time trial at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon. The SD Worx rider is not fit, reports cycling association KNWU. Wiebes is replaced by Riejanne Markus, the Dutch time trial champion. 13:57

Mixed team time trial coming up Then we now switch to the World Championships on the road. The mixed team time trial will start at 2 p.m. The mixed relay now ends at the place where Mathieu van der Poel won the world title on Sunday. It is a young part that was won by the Netherlands at the first edition, in Harrogate, UK in 2019. That success was not followed up, although the Orange team finished second again in 2021. The men start first. After 20.15 kilometers they are relieved by the women who complete the same lap through Glasgow. Tim van Dijke, Jos van Emden, Daan Hoole, Loes Adegeest, Shirin van Anrooij and Lorena Wiebes will take action on behalf of the Netherlands. 13:53

Van de Wouw eliminated on sprint at World Championship track cycling Hetty van de Wouw was eliminated in the eighth finals of the sprint tournament at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The German Emma Hinze, two-time world champion in the sprint, was too strong for the 25-year-old track cyclist from Kaatsheuvel. See also RIP: Philippe Streiff (1955-2022) Earlier, Steffie van der Peet was already stranded in the first round. 13:50

Van der Duin is no longer in action at the World Championship track cycling after the fall Maike van der Duin will no longer compete at the World Championship track cycling in Glasgow. The 21-year-old rider from Assen, good for silver on Friday in the scratch section, is not fit after a fall on Monday during the madison. Her place on the omnium will be taken by Marit Raaijmakers on Wednesday. Van der Duin crashed heavily nine laps before the end on the madison. After treatment, she left the track on foot. The Canyon-SRAM Racing rider already had a setback earlier this summer. She had to miss the Tour de France due to a corona infection. Last year, Van der Duin took silver at the World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in the omnium, the all-around that is also held at the Olympic Games. 13:30

Van de Wouw first Dutchman in action But today we start with track cycling. Just now (1.30 pm). the eighth finals of the elite women’s sprint started. Take in it Hetty van de Wouw it up against the German Emma Hinze. 12:17

A warm welcome Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog of this day at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow. The past few days were mainly dominated by track cycling, but today we will also be back on the road. The mixed team time trial is scheduled for 2 p.met Tim van Dijke, Jos van Emden, Daan Hoole, Loes Adegeest, Shirin van Anrooij and Lorena Wiebes.

