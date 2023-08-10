12:53



Scottish highlander hinders Van Vleuten in training

Annemiek van Vleuten has had to deal with remarkable delays in the run-up to Sunday’s road race. During a training tour on the Posbankpart of the Veluwe, the reigning world champion stopped yesterday because a Scottish highlander walked in front of her on the narrow asphalt path. The animal stopped just in front of Van Vleuten and then walked down the path. The 40-year-old from Wageningen posted a video of it on Instagram.



,,File on the Posbank“, wrote Van Vleuten with a wink. The cyclist rode across the Veluwe in the rainbow jersey that she won last year at the World Cup in Australia. “It was an honor to win the rainbow jersey in my last season “, says Van Vleuten, who will stop soon. She will compete in her last World Cup in Glasgow on Sunday. ,,It will not be my last race, I will end my career in September with my Movistar team. An update on this will appear later on my personal website. I’m going to enjoy my last World Cup. Geelong 2010 was my first and I’ve only missed one edition since then.” Van Vleuten conquered four world titles: two in the road race and two in the time trial.