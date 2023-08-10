The World Cycling Championships continue today with day eight. The tournament is already over for the track cyclists, but there is still plenty to do in and around Glasgow, Scotland. Today two time trials are on the program (elite women and junior women) and the cross country short track in mountain biking (without Mathieu van der Poel). Follow the most important developments in our live blog.
Tour de France winner Demi Vollering and Riejanne Markus will compete for the Netherlands in the individual time trial. The start and finish of the 36.2 kilometer long course are in Stirling, located north of Glasgow.
The first rider will leave at 2.55 pm (Dutch time). Vollering is the 71st participant at 4.23 pm, Markus is the last to start at 4.42 pm. Markus (28) became convincing Dutch time trial champion at the end of June. The Jumbo-Visma rider kept Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten behind.
Vollering (26) only started seriously focusing on time trial this year. With success, given her second place behind the Swiss specialist Marlen Reusser in the final time trial of the Tour de France won by Vollering. In Stirling, the South Holland rider is driving her first race since the greatest success of her career.
Mountain bike
At the Mountain Biking World Championships, another cycling discipline at the so-called super World Championships in Scotland, Puck Pieterse and Anne Tauber will compete in the short race from 7:30 p.m. Mathieu van der Poel skips the part, which is only being held for the second time at a World Cup. He will compete in the cross-country on Saturday.
Sunday is the final day of the Super World Cup in Scotland. Then, among other things, the road race for elite women is on the program, with many Dutch contenders for a medal.
Dutch in action
• From 3 pm | World Championship time trial elite women | with Demi Vollering and Riejanne Markus
• From 7.30 pm | World Mountain Bike Championships Cross Country Short Track, women’s final | with Puck Pieterse and Anne Tauber
13:57
Knaven eighth in junior women’s time trial
Fee Knaven finished eighth in the junior women’s time trial. She had to concede 58 seconds on the Australian winner Felicity Wilson-Haffenden. The silver went to the British Izzy Sharp (at sixteen counts from Wilson-Haffenden), the bronze to the Italian Federica Venturelli (at 29 counts). Zoë van Velzen had to settle for place 25one minute and 53 seconds behind the new time trial world champion.
12:58
Voller is a contender in the time trial, but aims arrows on Sunday
Only eleven days after her victory in the Tour de France Demi Vollering (26) is already riding the World Time Trial World Championships in Stirling, Scotland, today. She likes that sweater, but of course her focus is on Sunday. ,,I hope for a duel with Lotte Kopecky, that’s laughter.”
12:53
Scottish highlander hinders Van Vleuten in training
Annemiek van Vleuten has had to deal with remarkable delays in the run-up to Sunday’s road race. During a training tour on the Posbankpart of the Veluwe, the reigning world champion stopped yesterday because a Scottish highlander walked in front of her on the narrow asphalt path. The animal stopped just in front of Van Vleuten and then walked down the path. The 40-year-old from Wageningen posted a video of it on Instagram.
,,File on the Posbank“, wrote Van Vleuten with a wink. The cyclist rode across the Veluwe in the rainbow jersey that she won last year at the World Cup in Australia. “It was an honor to win the rainbow jersey in my last season “, says Van Vleuten, who will stop soon. She will compete in her last World Cup in Glasgow on Sunday. ,,It will not be my last race, I will end my career in September with my Movistar team. An update on this will appear later on my personal website. I’m going to enjoy my last World Cup. Geelong 2010 was my first and I’ve only missed one edition since then.” Van Vleuten conquered four world titles: two in the road race and two in the time trial.
12:51
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog of the World Cycling Championships. The junior women are working on the time trial. Fee Knaven and Zoë van Velzen are participating on behalf of the Netherlands. Can they interfere in the battle for the medals? Follow it here!
