Harrie Lavreysen has qualified for the quarter-finals on the keirin at the Track Cycling World Championships via the second chance. The defending champion and three-time world champion only finished third in his heat. Only the first two riders were directly assured of a follow-up. In his second chance, Lavreysen, who earlier this World Cup for the fifth time became world champion sprint and team sprint, was by far the fastest.

