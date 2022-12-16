The fourth World Cup of the season is scheduled for the skaters this weekend in Calgary. The men already drove the 1500 meters tonight and later the team sprint. The women came into action in the 500 meters and are still driving the five kilometers. Follow everything through our live widgets below.
Kjeld Nuis
Kjeld Nuis has his first World Cup victory of this season in the 1500 meters. The Olympic champion was in a class of his own and won in a time of 1:42.59. Nuis defeated the American Jordan Stolz in a direct duel, who set the second fastest time with 1.43.19.
Thomas Krol set the third fastest time (1.43.34). In his ride he dealt with Wesly Dijs, the surprising winner of the World Cup race over 1500 meters a week ago in Calgary. Dijs saw Krol cross in front of him in the last lap and only clocked the tenth fastest time. Patrick Roest was sixth.
Femke Cook
Femke Kok and Jutta Leerdam failed to finish on the podium in the 500 meters. Kok drove the fourth fastest time with 37.38, Leerdam recorded the fifth fastest time (37.41). For Leerdam, reigning sprint world champion, it was the first time this winter that she was not among the top three in the 500 meters.
South Korean Kim Min-sun was again the fastest. The Japanese Miho Takagi came second and the American Erin Jackson, who skated against Kok, clocked the third fastest time.
Results 1500 meters men
Women’s 500 meters results
5000 meters women
From 22.52: Team sprint men
