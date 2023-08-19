The blues in the race

Immediately three blues in the race: the reigning champion and Olympic champion Massimo Stano, Francesco Fortunato and the silver under 23 Andrea Cosi. Departure (8.50) and arrival (about 10.10) in the majestic Piazza degli Eroi. Meanwhile, in the new National Athletics Centre, from 10.30 there will be space for 11 disciplines: the weight opens with Zane Weir and Leonardo Fabbri, the heptathlon, the mixed 4×400 battery (Italy with Benati, Folorunso, Meli, Mangione), those of the 3000 steeplechase with the twins Ala and Osama Zoghlami (11.35), the men’s hammer, the qualifications of the women’s long with Larissa Iapichino (12.25), the first round of the men’s 100m and the women’s 1500m batteries with Ludovica Cavalli, Gaia Sabbatini and Sintayehu Vissa (13.15 ). In the evening program, from 7 pm, the 1500 for men with Pietro Arese, Ossama Meslek and Joao Bussotti, the disco and the triple men, with the blues Emmanuel Ihemeje and Tobia Bocchi (7.37), the batteries of the 100 with Marcell Jacobs and Samuele Ceccarelli (19.43), the men’s weight final (20.37, eventual Fabbri and/or Weir), the women’s 10,000m and to close the final of the medley 4×400 relay (21.49, eventual Italy)