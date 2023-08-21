Femke Bol has made a good start to her assignment to conquer the world title in the 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The athlete from Amersfoort easily qualified for the semi-finals in her favorite part. Follow all developments in our live blog.

Bol experienced a false start to the tournament on Sunday by falling in the 4×400 meter mixed relay. A considerable disappointment, although she sustained little physical damage. With some bruised places she started her individual tournament very well tonight. Bol clocked a time of 53.39, while she was able to hold back on the final straight. With Cathelijn Peeters, a second Dutchman qualified for the semi-finals.

Bol is the big favorite for the world title in the absence of the injured Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLauglin-Levrone. She has already won European gold, World Cup silver and Olympic bronze in the number, but global gold is still missing. She ran a European record of 51.45 this summer and is by far the fastest in the world this year.

N'ketia Seedo will compete in the semifinals of the 100 meters tonight. She qualified by running a personal best of 11.11 seconds in the series. A place in the final is perhaps still too ambitious for the 20-year-old from Utrecht. The final of the 100 meters will be run later tonight and will be the final piece of the third day of the World Cup. Lieke Klaver runs in the semifinals of the 400 meters.

With her time, Bol is the fastest for the semi-finals. Kemi Adekoya from Bahrain comes closest with 53.56. Rushell Clayton from Jamaica is the third athlete to stay under 54 seconds. 19:17

Of playful ease Femke Bol qualifies for the semi-finals. She quickly strides away from the competition and can easily walk out on the final straight. It gives her a time of 53.39.

Femke Bol will start her individual tournament. What time does she put on the clock in her heat? 19:13

Femke Bol is not for nothing top favorite in the gold in the 400 meter hurdles. That’s how fast Femke Bol is on her favorite part. © ANP

19:10

A excellent racing van Catherine Peters. The Dutch finishes fourth in the third heat and thus neatly qualifies for the semi-finals of the 400 meter hurdles? Now it’s Femke Bol’s turn! 6:57 pm

Femke Bol is classified in the fourth of five heats. The top four in each heat advance to the semi-finals, along with the four fastest dropouts. That should not be a problem for the top favorite for gold. 6:47 pm

Welcome! Good evening and welcome to our live blog from the third day of the World Athletics Championships. Four Dutch athletes will be in action tonight, with Femke Bol as the main eye-catcher. Can the favorite for gold in the 400 meters hurdles take revenge for her fall in the mixed relay? She cannot win a medal tonight, because tonight only the first round is on the program. Follow all developments here!

