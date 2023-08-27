Last day, 8 titles assigned

So closing Sunday in Budapest with 8 titles assigned. At 7 the start of the men’s marathon. Then a break and we meet in the evening at the stadium for the last medals. At 8.00 pm the women’s high jump final, followed by the men’s javelin at 8.15 pm. At 20.20 the men’s 5,000 metres, at 20.45 the women’s 800 metres, followed at 21.05 by the women’s 3000 steeplechase. And then the big closing: at 21.37 the final of the men’s 4×400, at 21.50 the women’s 4×400.