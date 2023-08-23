The fifth day

The long night of celebrations for Gianmarco Tamberi, world gold medalist in the high jump, hasn’t finished yet, but the championships continue and there is still a lot of Italy to follow. It starts at 10.05 from the batteries of the women’s 800m with the blue Elena Bellò and Eloisa Coiro, while Claudio Stecchi from 10.15 will go in search of the difficult qualification to the final of the auction. It is the debut of the all-around champion and world record holder Duplantis. There is also great expectation for the jumps of Mattia Furlani, the enfant prodige of the Italian long who will be engaged in qualifying from 11.15. The morning ends with the batteries of the women’s 200m (11.20, Kaddari) and men’s (12.15, Desalu and Tortu).