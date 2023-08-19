The World Athletics Championships start today in the Hungarian capital Budapest. Many Dutch people immediately take action on the first day, including Sifan Hassan. The 30-year-old athlete runs the series on the 1500 meters in the afternoon and the final on the 10 kilometers in the evening. The start was postponed this morning due to thunderstorms. Follow all the highlights in the live blog below. View the complete program of the World Cup here

