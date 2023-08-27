The final medals will be awarded today at the World Athletics Championships. Early in the morning, Abdi Nageeye makes a bid for medals in the marathon in a warm Budapest. At the conclusion of the World Cup, it is the moment of truth for the Dutch relay teams in the 4×400 meters. Will the final day in Hungary be a good one for TeamNL? Here you can follow the most important developments!

