With videoThe Sprint World Championships ended yesterday with three medals for the Netherlands, but without gold. Will that work at the World All-round Championships? The tournament, the final part of the skating season, is scheduled for the next two days in Inzell. Who will succeed Irene Schouten and Nils van der Poel, who have both ended their careers? For the men, Jordan Stolz set a track record in the 500 meters. Patrick Roest was almost two seconds slower. Marijke Groenewoud leads the women after day one. The men's 5000 meters is currently underway. Follow the progress above via a live widget.