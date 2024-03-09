The Sprint World Championships ended yesterday with three medals for the Netherlands, but without gold. Will that work at the World All-round Championships? The tournament, the final part of the skating season, is scheduled for the next two days in Inzell. Who will succeed Irene Schouten and Nils van der Poel, who have both ended their careers? Miho Takagi was crowned world sprint champion yesterday and also won the 500 meters at the all-round tournament. Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong was the best Dutch woman in fourth place. Follow the progress above via a live widget.