The medals will be distributed on the second day of the World Allround Championships. Will it be gold or silver for Patrick Roest? In any case, it is certain that American sensation Jordan Stolz will do everything he can to maintain his lead in the general classification. The women have now completed the first distance. Joy Beune won the 1500 meters in a track record and took over the lead in the general classification from Marijke Groenewoud. Don't miss any of the developments in Inzell via our live widget above.

