The second quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup is between Japan and Sweden. Twelve years ago, the Japanese became world champions, while reaching the final in 2003 is Sweden’s best result in history. Which country remains in the race for the world title and a semi-final against Spain, who defeated the Lionesses earlier today? Here you can follow the most important developments from Auckland, New Zealand.

