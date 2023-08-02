Good morning and welcome in the live blog of the denouement of group G. De Orange Lionessn can watch relaxed, now that they know after yesterday that they are group winners in group E. The number two in group G is the next opponent of Orange in the eighth finals, Sunday at 4 a.m. Dutch time. At the moment that is Italybut after this morning you can just do that South Africa or – if things get really crazy – Argentina or even Sweden. Follow everything here!