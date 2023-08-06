Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The Orange Lionesses will start the round of 16 against South Africa at 12:00 local time in Sydney. Van de Donk may not receive a yellow card in her 144th international match for the Orange, because then she will miss the quarterfinals against Spain (if she wins). Van de Donk is the only player who is on edge.

Daniëlle van de Donk has another hour of birthday in the Netherlands, but just woke up in Sydney on Sunday. The attacking midfielder from Valkenswaard has turned 32 years old.

There was mainly incomprehension that the Japanese had waited so long to give a yellow card. “She should have done that much sooner. I didn’t like this”, said national coach Andries Jonker. Lieke Martens was also not pleased with the arbitrator. “It was sometimes not good, that was incomprehensible.”

The Dutch football players are again led by referee Yoshimi Yamashita against South Africa. The Japanese previously refereed the group match of the Netherlands against the United States (1-1) and national coach Andries Jonker and the players were not very satisfied with that.

,,I can say how low they are in the world rankings and what the Orange has done against this country in the past, but we are on the edge of our seats every evening, watching in amazement what happens at this tournament and how large countries are eliminated by extremely fit ‘smaller’ countries. How many warnings do you want?” said national coach Andries Jonker at the press conference yesterday.

Yes, South Africa is only number 54 in the world and yes, the Netherlands has won eight times in eight head-to-head meetings. But the elimination of Brazil, Canada and Germany, among others, for an extremely alert Orange in the eighth final.

The quarter-final is next Friday (03.00) in Wellington. The Orange also played the three group matches in New Zealand and therefore hopes for a return to the south.

The winner of the eighth final between the Netherlands and South Africa will face Spain in the quarterfinals, which beat Switzerland 5-1 earlier on Saturday.

South Africa surprisingly beat Italy

The Orange squad will play the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup against South Africa at 04:00 in Sydney, which has passed the group stage for the first time at a World Cup. It is the second time that the Dutch football players meet an African country at a World Cup.

South Africa, which entered the World Cup for the first time in 2019, secured a place for the round of 16 with a surprising 3-2 win over Italy. The country managed to score in each of the three group matches. The Dutch team became group winners after beating Portugal (1-0) and Vietnam (7-0) and drawing against defending champion United States (1-1). See also ABT sees a future in hydrogen: takes it into production

The last time South Africa and the Netherlands met was in April last year, when the Orange squad won an exhibition game 5-1. National coach Andries Jonker does not think this World Cup match can be compared to that, because the Netherlands played with a completely different team at the time and South Africa has undergone considerable development in the past year.

The South African national coach Desiree Ellis sees advantage in her role as underdog. “We know who we will meet, the Netherlands has hardly any idea who they are playing against,” said Ellis on Saturday.