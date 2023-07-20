The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off today in New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand opened the tournament with a nice 1-0 win over Norway, after a minute’s silence was held for the victims of the Auckland shooting. Australia, the other host country of this World Cup, will play at the Accor Stadium in Sydney against the Ireland of national coach Vera Pauw at 12 noon.

