The Israeli army removed tanks from Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip early Monday morning. This was reported by an AFP journalist and other witnesses. According to Hamas, there are dozens of bodies in the hospital. And in Ashdod, in central Israel, three people were seriously injured by stabbings on Sunday. According to the police, it is an act of terrorism. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

