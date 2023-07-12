Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Live: with Zelensky as a guest, the second day of the NATO summit begins in Lithuania

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in World
0
Live: with Zelensky as a guest, the second day of the NATO summit begins in Lithuania

Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and the leaders of NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO leaders.

Relations with the Asia-Pacific region and the situation in Ukraine will mark the new day of the summit.

and get the latest news on your device. NATO leaders began the second and final day of their summit in Vilnius on Wednesday,

which will be focused on the relationship with its partners in the Asia-Pacific region and on the situation in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, will participate as a guest of the meetings,

after having bitterly criticized the alliance for not defining the deadlines for his country’s accession. In an attempt to reassure Zelensky, The G7 group of countries is expected to issue a statement on how it will help Ukraine defeat Russia

and deter any new aggression in the coming years.

On the first day of the summit, NATO approved a declaration in which they recognized that Ukraine will enter the Alliance but only when it meets the “conditions” for it.

The lack of a clear timetable for accession was described as “absurd” by the Ukrainian president.

(Also read: The Petro government tactics to facilitate the migration of Colombians to the US)

Volodimir Zelenski participates in the NATO summit.

7 am

Nato has offered Ukraine the maximum possible

Arriving on the second day of the summit, the NATO leaders said they have offered Ukraine “the most” possible at a time when the country is still at war with Russia, and stressed that it is necessary to respect the accession process.

See also  Macron: The goal is to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

6:40 a.m.

G7 prepares commitments for Ukraine

The G7 leaders will sign an agreement with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday in which they will commit to giving military aid to Ukraine in the long term.

6:30 a.m

Other Zelenski meetings at the summit

President Zelensky also held bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he discussed sending more arms to Ukraine by their governments.

6:20 a.m.

Meeting between Zelensky and Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelenski highlighted on Wednesday the importance of new G7 security provisions for Ukraine to give that country “a higher level of resistance to Russian aggression.”

6 am

Von der Leyen talks about joining NATO

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, affirmed this Wednesday that it is “essential” that Ukraine carry out reforms to strengthen its institutions and fight corruption if it wants to join the European Union and NATO.

5 am

Zelensky appears with Stoltenberg

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky expressed his gratitude to NATO on Wednesday for the support obtained by his country from its Western allies, although he considered that a “formal invitation” to join the Alliance would have been “optimal.”

The Ukrainian leader made these statements in an appearance together with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

July 12, 2023, 07:16 A.M.

Recommended

