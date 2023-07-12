Live: with Zelensky as a guest, the second day of the NATO summit begins in Lithuania

and get the latest news on your device. NATO leaders began the second and final day of their summit in Vilnius on Wednesday,

which will be focused on the relationship with its partners in the Asia-Pacific region and on the situation in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, will participate as a guest of the meetings,

after having bitterly criticized the alliance for not defining the deadlines for his country’s accession. In an attempt to reassure Zelensky, The G7 group of countries is expected to issue a statement on how it will help Ukraine defeat Russia

and deter any new aggression in the coming years.

On the first day of the summit, NATO approved a declaration in which they recognized that Ukraine will enter the Alliance but only when it meets the “conditions” for it.

The lack of a clear timetable for accession was described as “absurd” by the Ukrainian president.

Volodimir Zelenski participates in the NATO summit.

Follow live the second day of the summit in Vilnius. 7 am Nato has offered Ukraine the maximum possible Arriving on the second day of the summit, the NATO leaders said they have offered Ukraine "the most" possible at a time when the country is still at war with Russia, and stressed that it is necessary to respect the accession process. NATO's offer to Ukraine is "the maximum possible" under the current circumstances, as "no one can consider membership right now," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, host of the summit, said upon arrival at the meeting.

The Ukrainian leader made these statements in an appearance together with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

