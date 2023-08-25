Friday, August 25, 2023
LIVE: with James as a substitute, Sao Paulo visits Liga de Quito in the South American

August 25, 2023
Quarterfinal first leg.

The face to face between the Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero and the Colombian James Rodriguez adds expectation to the duel that they will maintain Quito and Sao League
Paul in the quarterfinals of the South American Cup, whose first leg is played this Thursday in the Ecuadorian capital. The Colombian starts as a substitute.

See also  Cillessen impresses, but still gets four to visit Real Madrid

After having faced each other on several occasions at the national team level, Guerrero and James will have this new face-to-face with their new clubs, where they recently joined to strengthen them for the final phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

(Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings)
(Shakira is exploding: Clara Chía and Piqué, guilty of the serious problem that is coming)

Guerrero, 39, ended up in University Sports League in mid-July and helped Ecuador’s ‘King of Cups’ advance to the quarterfinals after eliminating the Chilean Nublense, the one who scored the winning goal in the first leg (0-1) and then also one of the kicks from the penalty shootout in the second leg.

For his part, James, 32, joined the São Paulo team at the end of July and has already enjoyed the first minutes with the Brazilian team in the national league.

