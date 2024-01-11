Elenira Vilela, who was a pre-candidate for federal deputy for the PT, said it was necessary to “politically” undermine the former first lady’s possible candidacy

In live with the former president of PT (Workers' Party) José Genoínothe coordinator of the Sinasefe (National Union of Federal Servants in Basic, Professional and Technological Education) Elenira Vilela spoke about the need to “destroy politically” It is “perhaps in other ways” former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The statement was given in a broadcast on the website Opera Mundi on December 22, 2023 – which was shared again on social media this week.

According to Elenira, who was a pre-candidate for federal deputy of Santa Catarina for the PT in 2018, Michelle is a “political force in the ascendancy” with “Communication capacity a zillion times better” than that of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“She [Michelle] It's a key card. And if we don't find a way to destroy her politically, and perhaps in other ways, legally, for example, by proving the crimes and also making her ineligible, we're going to have a problem for ourselves.”said Elenira.

According to the trade unionist, the former first lady acquired her communication skills because she was “trained” in evangelical churches, which, according to Elenira, are able to communicate effectively with the public.

In the same vein, Elenira makes a self-criticism regarding the communicative ability of the left. “Whoever has difficulty talking to the people, today, in Brazil, let’s be objective, it’s us [integrantes da esquerda]. If you watch how she [Michelle] mobilizes people, she is infinitely better than Bolsonaro”he stated.

In March 2023, Michelle took office as president of PL Woman, internal wing of the Liberal Party. Since then, his protagonism on the political scene has grown.

In between speeches at events and active participation in the acronym's membership video, the former first lady was tipped to take up a seat in the Senate. In 2023, the PL commissioned research to investigate Michelle's electoral performance in Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.

His name has also been tested in Paraná. Survey (PDF – 609 kB) released at the end of October by Paraná Research shows that Michelle is the favorite for a seat in the State Senate. The former first lady appears in front of the former senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), from the president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and the federal deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP).

José Genoíno

A live It also included the participation of José Genoíno, former federal deputy and former national president of the PT. His comments focused mainly on the left's prospects for the 2024 elections. According to him, it will be an election “hot climate”, which will face the “far right”.

Watch: