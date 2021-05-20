The Senate will debate this Thursday the “pandemic law” that delegates powers to the President and seeks to automate restrictions throughout the country based on sanitary criteria. Together for Change has already denounced that it implies “super powers” and that it is “unconstitutional”, and the Frente de Todos will make changes in the precinct to try to get the support of the rest of the opposition and get it approved in Deputies.

The president of the Constitutional Affairs commission, the official María de los Angeles Sacnun and the head of the FdT bloc in the upper house, José Mayans, were discussing the adjustments with the endorsement of the Legal and Technical secretary, Vilma Ibarra.

Among them, it is expected that they will set a clear term for the delegation of powers: Until december 31. That was a legal point objected to by constitutionalists.

The original project establishes that it will govern while “the public emergency in health matters is in force”, but that emergency is extended by the Executive itself by decree. The specialists pointed out that the term must be set by the person delegating power, and that it should not be left to the person who receives them.

Possible changes

In article 21, which proposes the closure of schools, it is expected that it will be clarified presence as a general principle and the suspension only in cases of epidemiological alert.

In turn, they will tweak the article that refers to governors as “delegates” of the national government. They will be named as “natural agents” as indicated in article 128 of the Constitution, to which the norm itself refers.

On the other hand, it will be proposed that the changes in the parameters may be made “prior approval by simple majority “of the Federal Health Council, which brings together all the Ministers of Health of the provinces and the City.

The text previously established that the parameters could be modified by the national health authority “after consultation with the ministers.”

The senator and former governor of Rio Negro, Alberto Weretilneck, who had harshly criticized the rule in the debate in commissions, could finally accompany if his request is included: that the departments that have cities with different realities can differentiate themselves in the restrictions prior agreement between mayors and the governor.

If Weretilneck ends up accompanying that means one more vote also in the lower house, because the deputy Luis Di Giácomo is from the same space.

Opponent rejection

For Together for Change the law is “unconstitutional” because it sets the same parameters as the DNU that the Supreme Court has already considered invalid because it considers that it violates the provincial autonomies. That is why they even warn that if the issue is approved will be judicialized again

In the upper house, the Frente de Todos has a sufficient majority to give it the green light, but in the lower house the negotiation with the allies is fierce.

Until now, only the Federal Unit and Equity interblock chaired by the Mendoza deputy, José Luis Ramón, had spoken in favor of setting restrictions by law.

Lavagnism rejected the project also considering it unconstitutional, and the people from Cordoba who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti had raised objections.

“We are going to reject any decision or law that overwhelms the provincial autonomies,” said Carlos Gutiérrez, head of the Córdoba Federal bloc.

AFG