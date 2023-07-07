the fields

—

The world number one will be the first match on the Central against Muller, followed by a very interesting Swiatek-Martic and after one of the vintage matches par excellence, Novak Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka. On number one Gracheva-Sabalenka, Norrie-Eubanks and Jabeur-Bai. On number two the matches of Kvitova, Zverev and Shapovalov. There will still be second and third round matches, but from Saturday onwards the whole program should be “in line”, rain permitting.