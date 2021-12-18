Video Arne Slot is not yet looking at a duel with Ajax: “Elimination in the cup would be a big disappointment”

Feyenoord is at full strength for the cup match against FC Twente. The match in Enschede comes four days before the Classic, but trainer Arne Slot does not think that his players are already looking over the meeting with Ron Jans’ team. ,,Because we play against the number five in the Eredivisie”, says Slot. ,,I don’t talk about Ajax at home either, first this match.”