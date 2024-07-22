Following Biden’s withdrawal as the Democratic presidential candidate, the current President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, has shown his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place in the race against former President Donald Trump.

Under US law, the party’s delegates must elect their representative on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

A certain sector of the political community in the country of the stars and stripes reacted with uncertainty to the resignation, while others expected it to happen due to the growing criticism of Joe Biden for alleged neurodegenerative problems that made him appear disoriented at public events.

Less than a week ago, there was even a rumor that the President had withdrawn from the candidacy, but that news did not go any further than that. A few hours later, it was announced that the president had tested positive for Covid-19 and the rumor gained further strength.