PVV leader Geert Wilders has met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and expressed his full support for Israel. And Saudi King Salman and Jordanian King Abdullah also reflected on the war in the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the fasting month of Ramadan. Salman (88) called on the international community to quickly end the war. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

