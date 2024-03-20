Last week the bullet finally went through the church: PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB can, according to informant Kim Putters, have the four of them at the formation table again. Today the House will debate this breakthrough. Wilders immediately announces two new informants: former SGP MP Elbert Dijkgraaf and former top civil servant and prominent CDA member Richard van Zwol. Follow everything about this debate in this live blog.

#LIVE #Wilders #appoints #informants #Yesilgöz #speed #formation #39Egos #work39