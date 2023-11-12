The Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Al Shifa in Gaza City, has failed. There is no more fuel to keep generators running, the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled area says. And the Israeli army reported on Sunday that it would help with the evacuation of dozens of babies from the hospital. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

