summary Free practice 1 Max Verstappen in slippery training at an appropriate distance from Ferraris

Max Verstappen does not yet know where he stands with his improved RB18 after one wet hour of training. When the clock ran out, he was in third place, as is often the case this season behind the two Ferraris. However, the difference with World Cup leader Charles Leclerc (1.30.867 to 1.29.402) was greater than hoped.