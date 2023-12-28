With videoThe water in the IJssel did not flow over the quay near Deventer on Thursday. The municipality reports that the critical point of 6.30 meters above NAP has not been reached and that the water is slowly receding again. Dozens of residents across the country have been trapped by the high water. The Rhine appears to have reached its highest level at Lobith, where the river flows into our country, but it may take hours before the water has receded everywhere. Follow all developments in our live blog.