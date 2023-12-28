The Rhine appears to have reached its highest level at Lobith, where the river flows into our country. Last night at 4:10 am the water was 14.52 meters above NAP. The peak will move across the rivers in the Netherlands in the coming days. Deventer, among others, is bracing itself for the rising water. As a precaution, the municipality has raised the quay wall of the Overijssel site with sandbags. Follow all developments in our live blog.

