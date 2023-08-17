The hacker must talk about the alleged meeting he had with Bolsonaro to discuss invasion of electronic voting machines

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January of the National Congress hears this Thursday (15.Aug.2023) the hacker Walter Delgatti.

He should be questioned by congressmen about the alleged meeting he had with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to debate an invasion of electronic polls in the 2022 elections. Minister Edson Fachin allowed him to remain silent.

