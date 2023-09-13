Today a monstrous stage awaits the riders. Over 124.4 kilometers the peloton rides from Ribadesella to the top of the Angliru, a hors-category climb with sections of more than twenty percent and a two-kilometer goat path just before the finish. Before that, the riders have already conquered two cols of the first category. Stage 17 will start at 1:40 PM and the finish is expected around 5:15 PM. Don’t miss anything from the stage in our live blog!