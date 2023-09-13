Today a monstrous stage awaits the riders. Over 124.4 kilometers the peloton rides from Ribadesella to the top of the Angliru, a hors-category climb with sections of more than twenty percent and a two-kilometer goat path just before the finish. Before that, the riders have already conquered two cols of the first category. Stage 17 will start at 1:40 PM and the finish is expected around 5:15 PM. Don’t miss anything from the stage in our live blog!
13:35
Today’s profile
As if the climb of the Angliru wasn’t tough enough, the Alto de la Colladiella (first category) and the Alto de Cordal (first category) await you first. Today promises to be a tough mountain stage. One that every cycling professional would love to add to their list of achievements. Spectacle guaranteed!
13:28
Buenas tardes!
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog stage 17 of the Tour of Spain. Today is a truly monstrous ride on the programme, culminating in a finish at the top of L’Angliru. Who will take eternal glory with the stage victory? And which of the classification riders will take an important step towards the red? Don’t miss anything from the stage in our live blog!
