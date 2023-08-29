After Remco Evenepoel’s double blow yesterday, the peloton is preparing for the fourth stage of the Vuelta. In a stage of 184.6 kilometers from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona, the riders will have a relatively quiet day. After two modest climbs, the peloton rides about thirty kilometers downhill towards the finish. Who will take the overall victory in Catalonia? The ride started at 1.20 pm and the finish is expected around 5.30 pm, follow it in our live blog!

