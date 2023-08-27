After a lot to do yesterday about the wet and dark conditions in which the riders had to complete the team time trial, it is also necessary to pay attention in the Vuelta today. The peloton will face three categorized climbs in the rain-soaked second stage, over 181.8 kilometers, with the tough climb to the castle of Montjuïc in Barcelona at the end. Due to the heavy rainfall, the times for the general classification are recorded nine kilometers from the finish. You can follow the developments in the live widget above and the live blog below.

