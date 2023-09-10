The Vuelta continues today with the fifteenth stage: 158.3 kilometers from Pamplona to Lekunberri. There are some climbs along the way, but it won’t be very difficult. Is it, just like yesterday when Remco Evenepoel took revenge for his off-day, a day for the early escapees? And will the classification riders show themselves? Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) still has the red leader’s jersey. The official start is at 1:33 PM, the finish is expected around 5:20 PM. Follow the developments in our live blog.