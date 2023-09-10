The Vuelta continues today with the fifteenth stage: 158.3 kilometers from Pamplona to Lekunberri. There are some climbs along the way, but it won’t be very difficult. Is it, just like yesterday when Remco Evenepoel took revenge for his off-day, a day for the early escapees? And will the classification riders show themselves? Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) still has the red leader’s jersey. The official start is at 1:33 PM, the finish is expected around 5:20 PM. Follow the developments in our live blog.
12:57
Virtual Jumbo podium
The entire top three in the general classification currently consists of riders from Jumbo-Visma. Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard follow at an appropriate distance from red jersey wearer Sepp Kuss. View all rankings in the Tour of Spain here!
12:55
Yesterday
Yesterday was the day of Remco Evenepoel’s resurrection. He took impressive revenge after his collapse a day earlier in the Vuelta. The 23-year-old Belgian defending champion soloed from an early break to victory in the fourteenth stage, a mountain stage with a finish on Puerto de Belagua.
12:53
Welcome!
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog of the fifteenth stage of the Vuelta! Through this blog you will stay fully informed of the most important transactions in the race. The riders will officially start at 1:33 PM.
