After Tuesday’s time trial won by Filippo Ganna, in which Sepp Kuss successfully defended his red jersey, the red caravan continues through Spain. Stage 11 is about 163.5 kilometers from Lerma to La Laguna Negra and is mostly flat with an uphill finish, where the steep final climb can provide the necessary spectacle. The official start is at 1.26 pm, follow the developments of the ride in the live widget and our live blog.
