Jumbo-Visma hit a double in the Vuelta yesterday: Primoz Roglic won the stage and Sepp Kuss took the red leader’s jersey. Today the ninth stage is on the program. The finish is after a climb of more than eight kilometers. Does the Dutch team have plans again? The official start is at 12:39 PM, the finish is expected between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM. Follow the developments above via a live widget and below in our live blog.

