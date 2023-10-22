Starting at 8:00 a.m. (11:00 GMT), this Sunday, October 22, Argentines can vote to elect president and vice-president, renew 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 in the Senate, and appoint 43 Argentine representatives for the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur, legislative body of the bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). In the same year that Argentina celebrates four decades of democracy after the last military dictatorship (1976-1983), these general elections are held, under the shadow of the South American country’s worst economic crisis in two decades.

Some 35.4 million Argentines are called to the polls this Sunday to decide president and vice president, in addition to other national and provincial positions.

The favorite candidates debating the presidency, which will rule the country from December 10 for the period 2023-2027, are the leader of La Libertad Avanza (far-right), Javier Milei, who received the most votes in the August primaries and He is the top favorite; the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who represents the ruling coalition Unión por la Patria (Peronism); and the candidate for Together for Change (center-right), Patricia Bullrich.

7:00 (COL): Voting stations open for general elections

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense, more than 86,000 troops from the General Electoral Command, dependent on the Armed Forces, were deployed for the logistics and custody of the ballot boxes and voting materials distributed in 17,400 schools and precincts throughout the country. , which will be open until 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT).

A voter casts his vote at a polling station during Argentina’s presidential elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 22, 2023. © Reuters – Mariana Nedelcu

A candidate needs more than 45% of the vote or 40% and a 10-point lead to avoid a second round, which would be held on November 19. Voting on Sunday will end around 6:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT) and the first results are expected at 9:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT).

Pollsters do not expect an absolute winner in these presidential votes, which take place on Sunday, October 22, in Argentina, after the open primaries in August and which are mandatory for voters between 18 and 70 years old; and voluntary for those between 16 and 18 or over 70, in addition to Argentine citizens residing abroad, who, due to the time difference, have already begun to vote in some of the 137 diplomatic and consular representations of 86 countries. .

On Sunday night the national government will carry out the provisional scrutiny that is intended to inform the population, but has no legal validity. The final scrutiny, carried out by the Electoral Justice and the only one with legal validity, will begin next Tuesday.